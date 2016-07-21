BRIEF-Athenahealth Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Athenahealth Inc :
* Athenahealth Inc qtrly GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.05 per diluted share
* Athenahealth Inc reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $261.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85
* Company reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees For Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2016, Non-Gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $1.65 - $1.85
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution