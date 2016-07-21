BRIEF-Athenahealth Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

July 21 Athenahealth Inc :

* Athenahealth Inc qtrly GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.05 per diluted share

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $261.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $274.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees For Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2016, Non-Gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $1.65 - $1.85