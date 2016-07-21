BRIEF-Enterprise Bancorp announces Q2 net income of $4.8 mln

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Enterprise Bancorp Inc
* Enterprise Bancorp says allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.60% at June 30, 2016, 1.56% at December 31, 2015 and 1.62% at June 30, 2015
* Announces second quarter 2016 net income of $4.8 million
* Net interest income for quarter amounted to $21.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11%, compared to same period in 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution