BRIEF-Enterprise Bancorp announces Q2 net income of $4.8 mln

July 21 Enterprise Bancorp Inc

* Enterprise Bancorp says allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.60% at June 30, 2016, 1.56% at December 31, 2015 and 1.62% at June 30, 2015

* Announces second quarter 2016 net income of $4.8 million

* Net interest income for quarter amounted to $21.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11%, compared to same period in 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45