版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Qumu sees q2 loss per share about $0.48

July 21 Qumu Corp :

* "we are disappointed by our financial results for q2"

* Qumu announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 loss per share about $0.48

* Sees q2 revenue about $6.5 million

* Says company no longer expects to meet its prior full year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $8.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐