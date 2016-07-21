BRIEF-Ingram Micro, Tianjin Tianhai Elect say deal on track to close in second half of 2016

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Ingram Micro Inc (IM.N)
* Ingram Micro and Tianjin Tianhai Elect to submit joint notification to committee on foreign investment in the United States; acquisition of Ingram Micro remains on track to close in second half of 2016
Companies continue to expect transaction to close in second half of 2016 as previously announced
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution