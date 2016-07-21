BRIEF-Ingram Micro, Tianjin Tianhai Elect say deal on track to close in second half of 2016

July 21 Ingram Micro Inc (IM.N)

* Ingram Micro and Tianjin Tianhai Elect to submit joint notification to committee on foreign investment in the United States; acquisition of Ingram Micro remains on track to close in second half of 2016

* Companies continue to expect transaction to close in second half of 2016 as previously announced