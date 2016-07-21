BRIEF-American National Bankshares says Q2 earnings per share $0.47

July 22 American National Bankshares Inc :

* Net interest income before the provision for loan losses decreased to $12.2 million in q2 2016 from $12.4 million in q2 2015

* American National Bankshares Inc. reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: