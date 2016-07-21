BRIEF-Forward Air Corp reports Q2 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Forward Air Corp
* Forward air corporation reports second quarter 2016 results and quarterly cash dividend
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $238.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $246.8 million
* Sees q3 revenue up 1 to 5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved a stock repurchase authorization for up to three million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution