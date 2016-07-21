BRIEF-8X8 Inc Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

July 21 8x8 Inc

* FY2017 revenue view $250.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $60 million versus i/b/e/s view $57.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $249 million to $253 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2017 of annual revenue of $249.0 million to $253.0 million

* Sees full year 2017 non-GAAP net income in range of $16.0 million to $20.0 million