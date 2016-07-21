BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings Q2 core earnings per share $0.56

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 FCB Financial Holdings Inc
* New loan fundings of $508.5 million during quarter
* Q2 tangible book value per share was $20.64
* Says net interest income totaled $64.9 million in Q2 of 2016, an increase of 1 pct from $64.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Surpasses $8 billion in assets and reports record second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share $0.55
* Q2 revenue $73.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 core efficiency ratio of 43.8 pct
* Says total deposits grew by $565.3 million during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution