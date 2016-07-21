版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Polycom Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

July 21 Polycom Inc

* Polycom announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $288 million versus i/b/e/s view $295 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐