BRIEF-Morningstar Q2 revenue falls 1.9 pct

July 21 Morningstar Inc.

* Second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 revenue fell 1.9 pct to $198.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

