BRIEF-First Financial Bankshares says Q2 earnings per share $0.41

July 22 First Financial Bankshares Inc :

* Net interest income for q2 of 2016 increased 8.05 percent to $56.55 million compared with $52.34 million in q2 2015

* First financial bankshares announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S