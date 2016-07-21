BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Q2 earnings per share $1.69

July 22 Capital One Financial Corp :

* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 4 percent to $1.6 billion

* Capital One reports second quarter 2016 net income of $942 million, or $1.69 per share

* Q2 earnings per share $1.76 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $6.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.28 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.69

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 10.9 percent at june 30, 2016