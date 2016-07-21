BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Q2 earnings per share $1.69

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 22 Capital One Financial Corp :
* Qtrly provision for credit losses increased 4 percent to $1.6 billion
* Capital One reports second quarter 2016 net income of $942 million, or $1.69 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $1.76 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $6.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.28 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.69
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio under basel iii standardized approach of 10.9 percent at june 30, 2016
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution