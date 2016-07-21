BRIEF-Proofpoint Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Proofpoint Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $90.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY GAAP EPS loss is expected to be in range of $2.96 to $3.06 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY billings are expected to be in range of $445.0 million to $448.0 million
* Announces strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $89.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $93.5 million to $94.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $361.5 million to $363.5 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92
* FY2016 revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures of $31.0 million to $33.0 million for full year 2016
* Increasing FY16 billings, revenue, profitability and cash flow guidance
* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS to be in range of positive $0.06 to $0.10 per share based on about 45.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding
* Sees Q3 billings are expected to be in range of $114.0 million to $116.0 million
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
