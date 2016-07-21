BRIEF-Proofpoint Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

July 21 Proofpoint Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $90.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY GAAP EPS loss is expected to be in range of $2.96 to $3.06 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY billings are expected to be in range of $445.0 million to $448.0 million

* Announces strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $89.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $84.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $93.5 million to $94.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $361.5 million to $363.5 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.92

* FY2016 revenue view $352.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures of $31.0 million to $33.0 million for full year 2016

* Increasing FY16 billings, revenue, profitability and cash flow guidance

* Sees FY non-GAAP EPS to be in range of positive $0.06 to $0.10 per share based on about 45.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

* Sees Q3 billings are expected to be in range of $114.0 million to $116.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: