BRIEF-Supreme Industries says Q2 earnings per share $0.48

July 22 Supreme Industries :

* Quarter and first-half results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 sales rose 12.4 percent to $92.9 million

* Supreme Industries Inc says sales order backlog at end of q2 stood at $75.5 million, which is up from $74.0 million, at end of last year's q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: