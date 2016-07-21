BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 earnings per share $0.87

July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%

* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax rate of approximately 38.6%

* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 11.6%, a decrease from 27.7%

* Qtrly "comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in number of transactions in our restaurants"

* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points as compared to q2 of 2015

* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant openings