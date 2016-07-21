版本:
BRIEF-Puma Biotech applies for marketing approval for breast cancer drug

July 22 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Submits NDA for PB272 (neratinib) to U.S. FDA for extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

