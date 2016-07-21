版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Roger Ailes resigns as CEO of Fox News Channel

July 21 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc :

* Roger Ailes resigns as chairman and CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and chairman Fox television stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

