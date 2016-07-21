BRIEF-AMD Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :
* Amd reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $1.027 billion versus i/b/e/s view $951.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin of 31 percent, down 1 percentage point sequentially
* Says for q3 2016, AMD expects revenue to increase 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution