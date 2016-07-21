BRIEF-AMD Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

July 21 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :

* Amd reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $1.027 billion versus i/b/e/s view $951.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross margin of 31 percent, down 1 percentage point sequentially

* Says for q3 2016, AMD expects revenue to increase 18 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)