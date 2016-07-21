BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology announces 5-year data on breast cancer

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Puma Biotechnology Inc
* "look forward to obtaining full 5-year dfs data, which we anticipate will be available in 2017"
Puma biotechnology announces interim 5-year disease free survival data from phase iii trial of pb272 (neratinib) in extended adjuvant her2-positive early stage breast cancer (extenet trial)
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter