BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology announces 5-year data on breast cancer

July 21 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* "look forward to obtaining full 5-year dfs data, which we anticipate will be available in 2017"

* Puma biotechnology announces interim 5-year disease free survival data from phase iii trial of pb272 (neratinib) in extended adjuvant her2-positive early stage breast cancer (extenet trial) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

