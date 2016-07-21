版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Skyworks Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.24

July 21 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Increases dividend and initiates new stock repurchase program

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $831.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Skyworks exceeds q3 fy16 expectations

* Q3 revenue $751.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $750.2 million

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 10-11 percent sequentially to $831 million at midpoint

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $750.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

