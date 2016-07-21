版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Trinity Industries announces second quarter 2016 results

July 21 Trinity Industries Inc

* Trinity industries, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐