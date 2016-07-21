版本:
BRIEF-Independent Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.77

July 21 Independent Bank Corp :

* Independent Bank Corp reports second quarter net income of $20.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q2 was $56.5 million, representing a $1.6 million, or 3.0%, increase over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

