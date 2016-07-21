BRIEF-Independent Bank Q2 earnings per share $0.77

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Independent Bank Corp :
* Independent Bank Corp reports second quarter net income of $20.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q2 was $56.5 million, representing a $1.6 million, or 3.0%, increase over prior quarter
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution