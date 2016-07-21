BRIEF-Associated Banc-Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.31

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Associated Banc-corp :
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest income of $177 million, up $5 million, or 3% from q1
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly provision for credit losses was $14 million in q2, down $6 million from prior quarter
* Associated Banc-Corp reports second quarter earnings of $0.31 per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $67 million
* Associated Banc-Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 2.81% was stable from q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution