2016年 7月 22日

BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.40

July 21 Southwest Georgia Financial Corp :

* Southwest Georgia Financial Corp qtrly net interest income $3.9 million versus $3.6 million

* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports 17% increase in net income for the 2016 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

