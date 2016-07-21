版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-First Financial Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 21 First Financial Bancorp :

* First Financial Bancorp reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $67.1 million versus $58.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐