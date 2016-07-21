BRIEF-Bancfirst Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.10

July 21 Bancfirst Corp :

* Bancfirst Corporation reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Bancfirst Corp says net interest income for q2 of 2016 increased to $50.9 million compared to $46.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S