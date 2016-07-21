版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-SB Financial Group Q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 21 SB Financial Group Inc :

* SB Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $6.5 million versus $5.9 million

* Announces second-quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* SB Financial Group Inc qtrly operating revenue $10.8 million versus $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐