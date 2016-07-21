版本:
BRIEF-Smartreit promotes Peter Forde to president

July 21 Smart REIT :

* Smartreit announces executive promotion

* Smart REIT says effective July 21, 2016 Peter Forde is promoted to president of Smartreit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

