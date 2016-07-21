BRIEF-Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.25

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Celestica Inc :
* Celestica announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.475 billion to $1.575 billion
* Q2 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution