版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions raises qtrly dividend to $0.28 per share

July 21 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share

* New dividend representing an eight percent increase from prior quarterly dividend

* Skyworks announces increase in quarterly dividend and new $400 million stock repurchase program

* Company currently expects to fund repurchase program using company's working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐