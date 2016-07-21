BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions raises qtrly dividend to $0.28 per share

July 21 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share

* New dividend representing an eight percent increase from prior quarterly dividend

* Skyworks announces increase in quarterly dividend and new $400 million stock repurchase program

* Company currently expects to fund repurchase program using company's working capital