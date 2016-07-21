BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas announces offering of common stock

July 21 Contango Oil & Gas Co :

* Says offering 5.00 million common shares

* Proceeds to be used to fund purchase price of co's acquisition of undeveloped Southern Delaware basin acreage from third party

* Contango announces public offering of common stock

* Contango announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 5.00 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)