BRIEF-Mid Penn Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.48

July 21 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc :

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc reports record quarterly earnings and total assets of over $1 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.48

Says net interest income increased $47,000 or 0.6% to $8.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2016