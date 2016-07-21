版本:
BRIEF-Mid Penn Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.48

July 21 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc :

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc reports record quarterly earnings and total assets of over $1 billion

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.48

* Says net interest income increased $47,000 or 0.6% to $8.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

