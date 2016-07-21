BRIEF-Merck provides regulatory update on Biologics application

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Merck & Co Inc :
* Fda has requested submission of new data and analyses from modify I and modify II clinical trials previously submitted
* Merck provides regulatory update on Biologics licensing application for investigational agent Bezlotoxumab
* Merck provides regulatory update on Biologics licensing application for investigational agent Bezlotoxumab
* New Bezlotoxumab PDUFA date will be Oct. 23, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution