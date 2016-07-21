BRIEF-HNI Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 HNI Corp :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HNI corporation reports continued double digit earnings growth for second quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 sales $536.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $619.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter