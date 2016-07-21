BRIEF-Entegra Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.18

July 21 Entegra Financial Corp :

* Entegra Financial Corp says net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 31.7%, to $8.7 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Entegra Financial Corp. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.18