版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Entegra Financial qtrly earnings per share $0.18

July 21 Entegra Financial Corp :

* Entegra Financial Corp says net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 31.7%, to $8.7 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Entegra Financial Corp. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐