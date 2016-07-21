BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia qtrly EPS $0.23

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. Reports record earnings of $2.8 million for the second quarter and $5.4 million for the first half of 2016, up from $2.5 million and $4.5 million during the first quarter and half of 2015
* Net interest income was $10.2 million in quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to $9.0 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.23
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution