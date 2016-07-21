版本:
BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia qtrly EPS $0.23

July 21 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. Reports record earnings of $2.8 million for the second quarter and $5.4 million for the first half of 2016, up from $2.5 million and $4.5 million during the first quarter and half of 2015

* Net interest income was $10.2 million in quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to $9.0 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

