BRIEF-Shore Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.18

July 21 Shore Bancshares :

* Reports Second Quarter And First-Half results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $9.4 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $9.2 million for q1 of 2016