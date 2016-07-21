版本:
BRIEF-Equity Bancshares says quarterly earnings per share $0.34

July 22 Equity Bancshares, Inc. :

* Month earnings of $6.3 million for 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34

* Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $12.2 million as compared to $11.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

