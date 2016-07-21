BRIEF-Equity Bancshares says quarterly earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 22 Equity Bancshares, Inc. :
* Month earnings of $6.3 million for 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34
Net interest income for quarter ended june 30, 2016 was $12.2 million as compared to $11.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter