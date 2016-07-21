BRIEF-Western Alliance Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.60

July 21 Western Alliance Bancorp :

* Western Alliance reports record second quarter 2016 financial performance

* Q2 revenue rose 50.7 percent to $172.2 million

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Western Alliance Bancorp says net interest income was $163.7 million in q2 2016, an increase of $18.0 million from $145.7 million in q1 2016