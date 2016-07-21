BRIEF-Western Alliance Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.60

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Western Alliance Bancorp :
* Western Alliance reports record second quarter 2016 financial performance
* Q2 revenue rose 50.7 percent to $172.2 million
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Western Alliance Bancorp says net interest income was $163.7 million in q2 2016, an increase of $18.0 million from $145.7 million in q1 2016
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution