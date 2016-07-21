BRIEF-Genesis Energy announces public offering of common units

July 21 Genesis Energy Lp :

* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for funding acquisitions or repaying portion of borrowings under revolving credit facility

* Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces public offering of common units

* Commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of 8 million common units representing limited partner interests