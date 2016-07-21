BRIEF-Genesis Energy announces public offering of common units

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Genesis Energy Lp :
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for funding acquisitions or repaying portion of borrowings under revolving credit facility
* Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces public offering of common units
* Commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of 8 million common units representing limited partner interests
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution