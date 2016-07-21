BRIEF-Transforce Q2 EPS C$0.61 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue c$977.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations
* "Transforce's second-quarter results reflect difficult market conditions in North American freight market and a weak Canadian economy"
* "North American freight market is not expected to improve significantly, as manufacturing activity is subdued on both sides of border"
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution