BRIEF-Transforce Q2 EPS C$0.61 from continuing operations

July 21 Transforce Inc :

* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue c$977.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations

* "Transforce's second-quarter results reflect difficult market conditions in North American freight market and a weak Canadian economy"

* "North American freight market is not expected to improve significantly, as manufacturing activity is subdued on both sides of border"