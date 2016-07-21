版本:
BRIEF-Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp posts quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share

July 22 Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Qtrly earnings of $0.24 per share

* Qtrly revenues of $10.7 million, up 11.1% from prior year

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view c$10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 10.5% increase over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

