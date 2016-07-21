BRIEF-BSB Bancorp $0.33 per share for quarter ended June 30

July 21 Bsb Bancorp Inc :

* Reports Second Quarter Results - Year over year earnings growth of 84%

* $0.33 per diluted share for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $11.71 million , up 29.7 percent