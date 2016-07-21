BRIEF-Transforce reports Q2 revenue of C$903.9 mln

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 22 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue c$903.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter