BRIEF-Transforce reports Q2 revenue of C$903.9 mln

July 22 Transforce Inc :

* Transforce announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.61 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.58 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue c$903.9 million versus i/b/e/s view c$986.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

