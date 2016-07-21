版本:
BRIEF-Firan Technology Group appoints Mike Andrade to board

July 21 Firan Technology Group Corp :

* Firan Technology Group (FTG) announces appointment of Mike Andrade to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

