2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-ContraFect names Steven Gilman chief executive officer

July 21 ContraFect Corp :

* Gilman will continue to serve as chairman of board of directors of company

* ContraFect Corporation names Steven C. Gilman, PhD chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

