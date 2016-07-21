BRIEF-Silicon Motion qtrly earnings per ads (non-GAAP) of $0.86

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Silicon Motion Technology Corp :
* Sees fy gross margin (non-GAAP) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range
* Silicon motion announces results for the period ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 sales $140.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.7 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 0 to 5 percent
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads (non-gaap) of $0.86
* Sees fy revenue to increase 44% to 46% as compared to full-year 2015
* Q3 revenue view $130.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $506.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 46% to 48% range
* For q3 of 2016, management expects gross margin (non-gaap) to be in 47.5% to 49.5% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter