BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q2 earnings per share $4.15

July 22 Whirlpool Corp Says For Whirlpool
Europe, Middle East And Africa, Continues To Expect Full
* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit
shipments to be flat for whirlpool asia
* Year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 5
to 6 percent
* Year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2
percent
* Whirlpool corp says for full year 2016, company expects
to generate cash from operating activities of $1,400 to $1,550
million
* Whirlpool corp says for 2016 expects free cash flowof $700
to $800 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $14.69, revenue view $20.77
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $12.00
* Q2 earnings per share $3.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $4.15
* Q2 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.13 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Whirlpool corp says company intends to continue
repurchasing stock throughout remainder of 2016
* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit
shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 percent
* Whirlpool corp sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per
diluted share of $14.25 to $14.75
