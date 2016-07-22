BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q2 earnings per share $4.15

July 22 Whirlpool Corp Says For Whirlpool Europe, Middle East And Africa, Continues To Expect Full

* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat for whirlpool asia

* Year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 5 to 6 percent

* Year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent

* Whirlpool corp says for full year 2016, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1,400 to $1,550 million

* Whirlpool corp says for 2016 expects free cash flowof $700 to $800 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $14.69, revenue view $20.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $12.00

* Q2 earnings per share $3.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $4.15

* Q2 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whirlpool corp says company intends to continue repurchasing stock throughout remainder of 2016

* Company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 percent

* Whirlpool corp sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.25 to $14.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)