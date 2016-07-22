BRIEF-Textron posts Q2 $0.66/shr from continuing operations

July 22 Textron Inc
* Says reiterated its 2016 earnings per share from
continuing operations guidance
* Says in Q3 expects to record an income tax benefit,
including reversal of accrued interest, of about $315 million
* Says FY16 continuing operations EPS outlook does not
include estimated impact related to tax settlement
* Textron reports second quarter 2016 income from continuing
operations of $0.66 per share, up 10 pct
* Q2 earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.36 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.80
from continuing operations
* Textron Inc says Textron aviation backlog at end of Q2 was
$1.1 billion, up $122 million from end of Q1
* Bell backlog at end of Q2 was $4.9 billion, down $376
million from end of Q1
* Says also confirmed its 2016 manufacturing cash flow
before pension contributions guidance of $600 - $700 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
