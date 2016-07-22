BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.58

July 22 Synchrony Financial
* Synchrony Financial reports second quarter net earnings of
$489 million or $0.58 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased $305 million, or 10
pct, to $3.2 billion
* Share repurchase program of up to $952 million for four
quarters ending June 30, 2017
* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses
increased $281 million to $1,021 million
* Synchrony financial says common equity Tier 1 capital
ratio at June 30 2016 was 18.5 percent versus 18.1 percent at
March 31 2016
